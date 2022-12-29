Inicio Necrológicas Mirta Beatriz Eurich (Q.E.P.D) Mirta Beatriz Eurich (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 29 diciembre 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 67 años, sus restos fueron velados hasta las 15:00 del jueves 29 y luego serán cremados. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Entre Ríos 850 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.