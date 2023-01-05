Inicio Necrológicas Miguel Kapp (Q.E.P.D) Miguel Kapp (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 5 enero 2023 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 68 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este jueves 5 en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Vieytes 1535 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.