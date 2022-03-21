- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 56 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este lunes 21 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Calles 2 y 6 -Racedo

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here