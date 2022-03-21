Inicio Necrológicas Miguel Ángel Ramírez «Pini» (Q.E.P.D) Miguel Ángel Ramírez «Pini» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 21 marzo 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 56 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este lunes 21 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Calles 2 y 6 -Racedo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.