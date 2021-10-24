Inicio Necrológicas Mario Eugenio Rubo (Q.E.P.D) Mario Eugenio Rubo (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 24 octubre 2021 16 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 76 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados este lunes 25 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: 3 de Febrero 1167 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.