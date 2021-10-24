- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 76 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados este lunes 25 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: 3 de Febrero 1167 Crespo

