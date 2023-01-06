Inicio Necrológicas Mario Alejandro Gottig (Q.E.P.D) Mario Alejandro Gottig (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 6 enero 2023 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 40 años, sus restos son velados en sala de calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados este viernes 6 a las 16:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Florentina Gómez Miranda 631 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.