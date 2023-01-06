- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 40 años, sus restos son velados en sala de calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados este viernes 6 a las 16:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Florentina Gómez Miranda 631 Crespo

