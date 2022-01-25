- Publicidad -

 

Falleció el 25 de enero de 2022 a los 86 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Aldea Protestante. Hogar de duelo: Los Ceibos 8  – Aldea Protestante. Atención: Empresa Fúnebre Alejandro Lindt e hijo.

