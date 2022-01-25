Inicio Necrológicas María Luisa Schneider Q.E.P.D. María Luisa Schneider Q.E.P.D. Por Redaccion - 25 enero 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció el 25 de enero de 2022 a los 86 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Aldea Protestante. Hogar de duelo: Los Ceibos 8 – Aldea Protestante. Atención: Empresa Fúnebre Alejandro Lindt e hijo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.