María Luisa Navarro (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 6 febrero 2022

Falleció a la edad de 75 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 6 en el cementerio Solar del Río. Hogar de duelo: Urquiza S/N Crespo