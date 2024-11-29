- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 69 años, sus restos son velados en sala A de calle Ramírez 1032 y serán inhumados el sábado 30 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el mismo lugar.

 

Hogar de duelo: Carbó 306 Crespo

