María Ester Fischer de Rothar Q.E.P.D

Por Redacción - 29 noviembre 2024

Falleció a la edad de 69 años, sus restos son velados en sala A de calle Ramírez 1032 y serán inhumados el sábado 30 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el mismo lugar.

Hogar de duelo: Carbó 306 Crespo