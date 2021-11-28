Inicio Necrológicas María Cristina Werner Vda. de Nieves «Titi» (Q.E.P.D) María Cristina Werner Vda. de Nieves «Titi» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 28 noviembre 2021 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 63 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 28 en el cementerio de María Luisa. Hogar de duelo: Eva Peron 256 Aldea María Luisa Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.