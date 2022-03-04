- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 68 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 Sala B y serán inhumados el viernes 4 de marzo en el Cementerio de Crespo previo responso en el cementerio.

 

Hogar de duelo: Saavedra Casa 3 – Crespo.

