Inicio Necrológicas María Cristina Pentke de Ruiz Díaz «Crista» (Q.E.P.D.) María Cristina Pentke de Ruiz Díaz «Crista» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 4 marzo 2022 Falleció a la edad de 68 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 Sala B y serán inhumados el viernes 4 de marzo en el Cementerio de Crespo previo responso en el cementerio. Hogar de duelo: Saavedra Casa 3 – Crespo.