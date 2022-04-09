Inicio Necrológicas Manuel Simón Faisal (Q.E.P.D) Manuel Simón Faisal (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 9 abril 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 75 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 9 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Misiones 885 Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.