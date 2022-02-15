Inicio Necrológicas Manuel Roberto Platz (Q.E.P.D.) Manuel Roberto Platz (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 15 febrero 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 73 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este martes 15 a las 16:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Dorrego 1866 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.