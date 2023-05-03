Inicio Necrológicas Manuel Antonio Godoy «Kiko» (Q.E.P.D) Manuel Antonio Godoy «Kiko» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 3 mayo 2023 4 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 78 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 sala B y serán cremados el jueves 4. Hogar de duelo: Ameghino y peatonal Las Calandrias – Crespo - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.