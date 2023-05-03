- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 78 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 sala B y serán cremados el jueves 4.
Hogar de duelo: Ameghino y peatonal Las Calandrias – Crespo
