Luisa Magdalena Hirschelfd Vda. de Jacob (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 6 febrero 2022

Falleció a la edad de 87 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 6 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Dorrego 1383 Crespo