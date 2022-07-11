Inicio Necrológicas Julio Ernesto Sak (Q.E.P.D) Julio Ernesto Sak (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 11 julio 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció el domingo a la edad de 78 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes 11 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Alem 1130 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.