- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 62 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el jueves 24 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso.

Hogar de duelo: Saavedra s/n – Crespo.
- Publicidad -


Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here