Inicio Necrológicas Juan Eduardo Medrano «Q.E.P.D» Juan Eduardo Medrano «Q.E.P.D» Por Redacción - 24 agosto 2023

Falleció a la edad de 62 años, sus restos son velados en calle Estrada 1622 y serán inhumados el jueves 24 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo, previo responso. Hogar de duelo: Saavedra s/n – Crespo.