Inicio Necrológicas Juan Carlos Torresin «Pelado/Grillo» (Q.E.P.D) Juan Carlos Torresin «Pelado/Grillo» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 26 noviembre 2022 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 68 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 26 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Federación 1345 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.