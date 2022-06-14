- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 90 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura este martes 14 a las 17:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Ruta 12 Km 404 Crespo

