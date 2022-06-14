Inicio Necrológicas Jorge Aurelio Goettig (Q.E.P.D) Jorge Aurelio Goettig (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 14 junio 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 90 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y recibirán sepultura este martes 14 a las 17:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Ruta 12 Km 404 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.