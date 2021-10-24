Inicio Necrológicas Jesús Severo Francisco Deracco (Q.E.P.D) Jesús Severo Francisco Deracco (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 24 octubre 2021 7 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 91 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Los Sauces 1141 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.