Inicio Necrológicas Isabel Kloster Vda. de Goettig (Q.E.P.D) Isabel Kloster Vda. de Goettig (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 30 abril 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 80 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 30, en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Buenos Aires 736 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.