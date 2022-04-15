Inicio Necrológicas Ingrid Nielsen Vda. de Benjamín Elsesser (Q.E.P.D) Ingrid Nielsen Vda. de Benjamín Elsesser (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 15 abril 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 86 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este viernes 15 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Los Constituyentes 894 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.