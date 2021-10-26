Inicio Necrológicas Hilaria Beatriz Lell «Bety» (Q.E.P.D) Hilaria Beatriz Lell «Bety» (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 26 octubre 2021 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 75 años, sus restos serán inhumados el miércoles 27 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Félix Oriol 1074 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.