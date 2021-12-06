Inicio Necrológicas Héctor Aldo Maerkel (Q.E.P.D) Héctor Aldo Maerkel (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 6 diciembre 2021 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 62 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes en el cementerio de Aldea Protestante. Hogar de duelo: San Martín 1069 Aldea Protestante Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.