Haydee Beatriz Schell (Q.E.P.D)
Por Redacción - 17 junio 2022

Falleció a la edad de 77 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este viernes 17 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Otto Sagemüller 1346 Crespo