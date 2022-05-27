Inicio Necrológicas Francisca Damiana Coronel de Montiel (Q.E.P.D) Francisca Damiana Coronel de Montiel (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 27 mayo 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 74 años, sus restos serán inhumados este viernes a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Urquiza 425 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.