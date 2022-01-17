Inicio Necrológicas Facundo Ariel Barzola (Q.E.P.D.) Facundo Ariel Barzola (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redaccion - 17 enero 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció el 15 de Enero de 2022 a los 25 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Mitre 1799 – Crespo. Atención: Empresa Fúnebre Don Pacheco de Alejandro Lindt e Hijo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.