Falleció el 15 de Enero de 2022 a los 25 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Mitre 1799 – Crespo. Atención: Empresa Fúnebre Don Pacheco de Alejandro Lindt e Hijo.

