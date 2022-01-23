Inicio Necrológicas Erico Conrado Franz Q.E.P.D. Erico Conrado Franz Q.E.P.D. Por Redaccion - 23 enero 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció el sábado 22 de enero a los 78 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Av. Esteban Pesante 1544 -Crespo. Atención: Empresa fúnebre Alejandro Lindt e Hijo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.