Falleció el sábado 22 de enero a los 78 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Av. Esteban Pesante 1544 -Crespo. Atención: Empresa fúnebre Alejandro Lindt e Hijo.

