- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 79 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados el viernes 12 a las 18:00 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi.
Hogar de duelo: Av. Belgrano y Rivadavia

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here