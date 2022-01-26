- Publicidad -

Falleció el 26 de enero de 2022 a los 98 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Dorrego 1637  – Crespo. Atención: Empresa Fúnebre Alejandro Lindt e hijo.

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here