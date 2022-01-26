Inicio Necrológicas Eduardo Schenfeld Q.E.P.D. Eduardo Schenfeld Q.E.P.D. Por Redaccion - 26 enero 2022 6 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció el 26 de enero de 2022 a los 98 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Dorrego 1637 – Crespo. Atención: Empresa Fúnebre Alejandro Lindt e hijo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.