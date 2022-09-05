Inicio Necrológicas Eduardo Daniel Erbes (Q.E.P.D.) Eduardo Daniel Erbes (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 5 septiembre 2022 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad 44 años, sus restos son velados en sala «A» de Av. Ramírez 1032 y serán inhumados el martes 06 de septiembre a las 9:00 en el Cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el cementerio. Hogar de duelo: Malvinas 397 – Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.