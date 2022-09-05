- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad 44 años, sus restos son velados en sala «A» de Av. Ramírez 1032 y serán inhumados el martes 06 de septiembre a las 9:00 en el Cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el cementerio.
Hogar de duelo: Malvinas 397 – Crespo.

