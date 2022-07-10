- Publicidad -

Falleció a la edad de 76 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados el lunes 11 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo.

 

- Publicidad -


Hogar de duelo: Las Golondrinas 1582 Crespo

