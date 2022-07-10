Inicio Necrológicas Edith Silvia Pentke (Q.E.P.D) Edith Silvia Pentke (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 10 julio 2022 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 76 años, sus restos son velados en Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados el lunes 11 a las 11:00 en el cementerio de Crespo. - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Las Golondrinas 1582 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.