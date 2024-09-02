Inicio Necrológicas Dominga Albina Fontana Vda. de Albornoz «Gota» (Q.E.P.D.) Dominga Albina Fontana Vda. de Albornoz «Gota» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 2 septiembre 2024 169 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 95 años, sus restos fueron sepultados el día domingo 1° de septiembre en el Cementerio Municipal de Ramírez. Hogar de duelo: Ramírez Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.