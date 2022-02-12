Inicio Necrológicas Delia Mercedes Metz Vda. de Rothar (Q.E.P.D.) Delia Mercedes Metz Vda. de Rothar (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 12 febrero 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 86 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 12 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: H. Irigoyen 907 – Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.