Inicio Necrológicas Delia María Buxmann Vda. de Eichmann (Q.E.P.D) Delia María Buxmann Vda. de Eichmann (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 26 julio 2022 3 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 91 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este martes 26 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Independencia 973 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.