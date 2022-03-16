Inicio Necrológicas Delia Esther Villanueva Vda. de Segovia (Q.E.P.D.) Delia Esther Villanueva Vda. de Segovia (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 16 marzo 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 93 años, sus restos fueron inhumados en el cementerio de Crespo - Publicidad - Hogar de duelo: Saavedra casa B 8– Crespo. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.