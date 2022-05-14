????????????????????????????????????
- Publicidad -

Dato importante para la comunidad.

 

- Publicidad -


El próximo miércoles 18 de mayo, día en el que se realizará el Censo Nacional 2022, según lo informa la Municipalidad de Crespo, no habrá recolección de residuos por el Feriado Nacional.

Dejar respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here