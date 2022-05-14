Inicio Crespo Crespo: Sin recolección de residuos el día del Censo 2022 CrespoÚltimas Noticias Crespo: Sin recolección de residuos el día del Censo 2022 Por Redaccion - 14 mayo 2022 2 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp ???????????????????????????????????? - Publicidad - Dato importante para la comunidad. - Publicidad - El próximo miércoles 18 de mayo, día en el que se realizará el Censo Nacional 2022, según lo informa la Municipalidad de Crespo, no habrá recolección de residuos por el Feriado Nacional. Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.