Clara Ofelia Eichhorn Vda. de Claucich (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 16 enero 2022

Falleció a la edad de 78 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 16 en el cementerio de Aldea María Luisa. Hogar de duelo: Gdor. Etchevehere