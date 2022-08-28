Inicio Necrológicas Clara María Sak «Clarita» Vda. de Liebman (Q.E.P.D) Clara María Sak «Clarita» Vda. de Liebman (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 28 agosto 2022 10 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 87 años. Sin velatorio. Sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 28 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: América 1650 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.