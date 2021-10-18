Cuando queda solamente una fecha para el cierre de la temporada 2021, no hay campeones anticipados en el Circuito Zonal Master, por lo que habrá que esperar hasta el 6 y 7 de noviembre, para conocer quiénes se llevarán la “Copa Markel Neumáticos”.
Luego de la doble jornada (sábado y domingo) disputada este fin de semana, así quedaron las posiciones en cada una de las categorías, algunas de las cuales están “al rojo vivo”:
Singles A
1º) Marcelo Albornoz (Ramírez) 500
2º) Alberto Junker (Seguí) 470
3º) Juan C. Velázquez (Ramírez) 335
4º) Andrés Retamar (Ramírez) 330
5º) Marcelo López (Bovril) 325
6º) Gustavo Mildemberger (Crespo) 300
7º) Gustavo Regner (Ramírez) 250
8º) Sebastián Reichel (Ramírez) 245
9º) Jorge Kreiman (Hernández) 210
10º) Raúl Alarcón (Crespo) 205
11º) Hugo Gramer (Paraná) 195
12º) G. Barrios Centurión (V. María) 160
13º) Daniel González (Crespo) 95
14º) Hugo Brunner (Ramírez) 80
15º) Pablo Rode (Ramírez) 75
16º) Nelson Weisheim (Hernandarias) 75
17º) Gustavo Meynet (Paraná) 50
18º) Aníbal Ríos (Crespo) 45
Singles B
1º) Sergio Gross (Ramírez) 390
2º) Augusto Prestofelippo (Crespo) 370
3º) Pablo Andino (Diamante) 310
4º) Esteban Sosa (Paraná) 220
5º) Jorge López (Ramírez) 220
6º) Rubén Leichner (Don Cristóbal) 200
7º) Fernando Bessler (B. Aires) 190
8º) Germán Schreiner (Ramírez) 190
9º) Oscar Gotte (Cerrito) 180
10º) Matías Schvab (Ramírez) 150
11º) Carlos Godina (Paraná) 90
12º) Martín Gaioli (Ramírez) 90
13º) Hernán Dalinger (Ramírez) 70
14º) Pablo Dalinger (Ramírez) 65
15º) Jorge Brunner (Ramírez) 45
Super Master
1º) Ernesto Yauck (Ramírez) 320
2º) Fernando Clementín (Ramírez) 240
3º) Guillermo Martínez (Diamante) 210
4º) Matías Mendieta (Ramírez) 200
5º) Guido Brunner (Ramírez) 170
6º) Fabricio Orsich (Ramírez) 160
7º) Mario Barrios (Ramírez) 145
8º) César Fontana (Diamante) 120
9º) Aníbal Huber (Ramírez) 100
10º) Lothar Stieben (Ramírez) 100
11º) Rodrigo Pardo (B. Aires) 70
12º) Alejandro Giménez (Diamante) 65
Dobles A
1º) Marcelo López (Bovril) 470
2º) Juan C. Velázquez (Ramírez) 465
3º) Gustavo Regner (Ramírez) 460
4º) Sebastián Reichel (Ramírez) 450
5º) Hugo Gramer (Paraná) 420
6º) Raúl Alarcón (Crespo) 350
7º) G. Barrios Centurión (V. María) 310
8º) Marcelo Albornoz (Ramírez) 250
9º) Alberto Junker (Seguí) 250
10º) Jorge Kreiman (Hernández) 230
11º) Nelson Weisheim (Hernandarias) 200
12º) Daniel González (Crespo) 180
13º) Gustavo Meynet (Paraná) 170
14º) Hugo Brunner (Ramírez) 160
15º) Pablo Rode (Ramírez) 160
16º) Gustavo Mildemberger (Crespo) 150
17º) Andrés Retamar (Ramírez) 150
18º) Aníbal Ríos (crespo) 120
Dobles B
1º) Rubén Leichner (Don Cristóbal) 460
2º) Germán Schreiner (Ramírez) 360
3º) Jorge López (Ramírez) 360
4º) Fernando Bessler (B. Aires) 310
5º) Pablo Andino (Diamante) 290
6º) Augusto Prestofelippo (Crespo) 290
7º) Sergio Gross (Ramírez) 270
8º) Matías Schvab (Ramírez) 200
9º) Pablo Dalinger (Ramírez) 100
10º) Jorge Brunner (Ramírez) 100
11º) Esteban Sosa (Paraná) 100
12º) Oscar Gotte (Cerrito) 100
13º) Hernán Dalinger (Ramírez) 90
14º) Carlos Godina (Paraná) 50
15º) Martín Gaioli (Ramírez) 50
Dobles Super Master
1º) Guido Brunner (Ramírez) 220
2º) Ernesto Yauck (Ramírez) 200
3º) Fabricio Orsich (Ramírez) 120
4º) Mario Barrios (Ramírez) 120
5º) Rodrigo Pardo (B. Aires) 120
6º) Alejandro Giménez (Diamante) 100
7º) Matías Mendieta (Ramírez) 100
8º) Fernando Clementín (Ramírez) 100
Senior (+55)
1º) Alberto Junker (Seguí) 600
3º) Marcelo López (Bovril) 450
2º) Juan C. Velázquez (Ramírez) 440
4º) Hugo Gramer (Paraná) 305
5º) Jorge Kreiman (Hernández) 280
6º) Fernando Bessler (B. Aires) 140
7º) Hugo Brunner (Ramírez) 135
8º) Rubén Leichner (Don Cristobal) 130
9º) Gustavo Meynet (Paraná) 130
10º) Aníbal Ríos (Crespo) 70