Inicio Necrológicas Celso Luis Venutti Q.E.P.D. Celso Luis Venutti Q.E.P.D. Por Redaccion - 23 enero 2022 Falleció el domingo 23 de enero a los 71 años. Sus restos fueron sepultados en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo Pte. Perón 318 -Crespo. Atención: Empresa fúnebre Alejandro Lindt e Hijo.