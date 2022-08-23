Inicio Necrológicas Celestina Esther Dalinger Vda. de Jacobi «Q.E.P.D» Celestina Esther Dalinger Vda. de Jacobi «Q.E.P.D» Por Redacción - 23 agosto 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 85 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes 20 en el cementerio de Aldea Protestante. Hogar de duelo: Illía S/N Aldea María Luisa Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.