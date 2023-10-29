Inicio Necrológicas Cayetano Torres «Toy» (Q.E.P.D.) Cayetano Torres «Toy» (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 29 octubre 2023 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 76 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 28 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Libertad 784 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.