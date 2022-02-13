Inicio Necrológicas Carmen Paulina Gottig Vda. de Schaab (Q.E.P.D) Carmen Paulina Gottig Vda. de Schaab (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 13 febrero 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 83 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura el lunes 14 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: 25 de Mayo 711 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.