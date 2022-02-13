- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 83 años, sus restos son velados en Av. Ramírez 1032 sala B y recibirán sepultura el lunes 14 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.

 

 

Hogar de duelo: 25 de Mayo 711 Crespo

