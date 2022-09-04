Inicio Necrológicas Carlos Martín Riveros (Q.E.P.D) Carlos Martín Riveros (Q.E.P.D) Por Redacción - 4 septiembre 2022 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 44 años, sus restos fueron inhumados el día 3 de septiembre en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Las Palmeras 953 – Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.