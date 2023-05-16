- Publicidad -
Falleció a la edad de 78 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este miércoles 17 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo.
Hogar de duelo: Pasaje Jordán 446 Crespo

 

