Carlos Ernesto Spreáfico (Q.E.P.D.)

16 mayo 2023

Falleció a la edad de 78 años, sus restos son velados en calle Ramírez 1032 sala A y serán inhumados este miércoles 17 a las 9:30 en el cementerio de Crespo. Hogar de duelo: Pasaje Jordán 446 Crespo