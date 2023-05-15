Inicio Necrológicas Blasinda Taborda Vda. de Reynoso (Q.E.P.D.) Blasinda Taborda Vda. de Reynoso (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 15 mayo 2023 0 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 73 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este lunes 15 en el cementerio de Aranguren. Hogar de duelo: 25 de Junio s/n – Aranguren. - Publicidad - Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.