Arturo Alfonso Fontana (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 20 noviembre 2022

Falleció a la edad de 86 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este domingo 20 en el cementerio de Aldea María Luisa. Hogar de duelo: Gral. Racedo