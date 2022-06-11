Inicio Necrológicas Arnoldo Schmieder «Q.E.P.D» Arnoldo Schmieder «Q.E.P.D» Por Redacción - 11 junio 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Falleció a la edad de 93 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado 11 en el cementerio de Aldea Jacobi. Hogar de duelo: Rocamora 481 Crespo Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.