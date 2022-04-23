Inicio Necrológicas Arnoldina María Schoenfeld de Fontana (Q.E.P.D.) Arnoldina María Schoenfeld de Fontana (Q.E.P.D.) Por Redacción - 23 abril 2022 1 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp - Publicidad - Fallecio a la edad de 75 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este sábado en el cementerio de María Luisa. Hogar de duelo: Ruta 12 km 22 – María Luisa Dejar respuesta Cancelar respuesta Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.