Antonio José Ulrich «Toni» (Q.E.P.D)

Por Redacción - 15 abril 2022

Falleció a la edad de 69 años, sus restos fueron inhumados este 15 de abril a las 15:30 en el Cementerio de Crespo, previo responso en el Cementerio.

Hogar de duelo: Aldea San Rafael